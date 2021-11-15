Nashville parents arrested after children under 4 left alone for more than 24 hours

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The parents of four children face child neglect charges after the children were found alone and unfed for more than 24 hours inside a filthy home, according to court records.

The father of the children, Timothy Goldman, called police to report that Brianna Franklin, the children’s mother, had not returned to the Claiborne Street home to care for the children.

Metro Police found the home infested with cockroaches and garbage and the toddlers sick and covered in filth. It appeared the children had not been fed or bathed. Goldman said he had not fed the children in over 24 hours, according to court documents. He said he no longer wanted to care for the children.

Franklin had left the children in Goldman’s care on Friday. Franklin told police when she returned to the home that she had been at work for 27 hours.

Police charged both Goldman and Franklin with four counts of aggravated child endangerment each. Their court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon. The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.