Zoo animals enjoy the spoils of Halloween

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The world’s largest Halloween party wrapped up at the Louisville Zoo as Boo at the Zoo finished on Saturday. However, on Sunday, it was the animals’ turn to play as the zoo’s residents enjoyed the post-party treats.

To limit waste, zoo animals were given the pumpkins used to decorate during Boo at the Zoo.

The pumpkins were filled and coated with treats and given to gorillas, meerkats, elephants and others to enjoy but also to help showcase some of their more natural behaviors.

“What it is, is that enrichment brings out some behaviors they would have in the wild,” said Louisville Zoo Communications Director Kyle Shepherd. “Whether that be foraging or engaging with scents and textures. With the meerkats, they crawled up into the pumpkin. Punch, the Asian elephant, smashed hers and ate them and made a beautiful crunching sound.”

The Pumpkin Smash is an annual event following Boo at the Zoo that is free for all ticketed patrons to enjoy along with their day.

