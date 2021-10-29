Man arrested for spitting, yelling racial slurs

By Rob Polansky

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces a bigotry charge for spitting, yelling racial slurs, and refusing to abide by a mask policy at a package store.

Daniel Henderson, 57, was arrested on Oct. 27 for the incident that happened in the spring.

Police said Henderson had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Back on April 9, officers said he entered Lefty’s Package Store without fully wearing a mask and became upset when a victim told him to fix it.

Witnesses told police that Henderson became upset, spit towards the victim, and used racial slurs. They also said he threatened to damage the property before he left.

Henderson was finally arrested this week after being located by Meriden police and charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and second-degree breach of peace.

He admitted to not fully wearing a mask and getting upset with the victim at the time.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Nov. 10 in New Britain Superior Court.

