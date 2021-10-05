Georgia man goes viral for eating Chipotle in all 50 states

CNN - regional

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Imagine eating the same food fifty times across the country. That’s what a local man in Alpharetta did as he took his love for Chipotle to the next level.

Wyatt Moss spent 50 days crossing over 18,000 miles, in a personal quest to eat Chipotle in all 50 states.

The journey required thousands of miles of driving and nine flights, but it paid off. The restaurant chain named Moss the 15th member of the Chipotle Creator Class after he filmed a TikTok video documenting his travels.

The Creator Class offers members exclusive perks and partnerships with the brand. Since joining, Moss has posted his first TikTok for Chipotle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.