Teacher followed her parents footsteps

CNN - regional

By John Le

Click here for updates on this story

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Under Emma Buchanan’s tutelage, first-graders at W.D. Williams Elementary learn how to slice and dice the building blocks of everyday conversations.

“This time I’m giving you the whole word. You’re going to chop it!” she explained to her kids this week.

“It’s so amazing what they’re able to do in the first grade. They’re so sweet, they still love school,” she told News 13.

She doesn’t just give children the foundation of learning for life. These days, she also provides parents some badly needed peace of mind.

“You don’t have to worry about your children with Miss Buchanan because she’s amazing and she’s wonderful,” said parent Katie McDevitt, who nominated Buchanan for our News 13 Thanks to Teachers segment.

“It’s been crazy with the pandemic and everything that’s been going on the past 18 months, but I can really tell that she cares for those students and that really means a lot,” McDevitt says.

Both of Buchanan’s parents are retired teachers from the Owen District. Emma thought about other careers, including interior design, but eventually, she realized her heart’s in teaching.

“What’s really cool is when I started at W.D. Williams, I ended up being in the classroom that my mom retired from, with the assistant that she retired with. So it was just a sign that I was where I was supposed to be,” she recalled.

And when it comes to teaching, the proof is in the progress.

“Each year, I’m so amazed with the amount that they grow, from when they come to me,” Buchanan says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.