Shreveport Fire Department holds graduation for new communications officers

By JOHN OAKES, KTBS TV

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Shreveport Fire Department held a graduation ceremony in the Independence Stadium skybox for their newest communication officers.

These new officers will be the coordinators of phone calls that come in and will help direct firefighters across the city in times of emergency.

All of the new officers left with a badge pinned to their uniform after being sworn in to protect the people of Shreveport. This was accomplished after long hours of hectic training in how to coordinate a rush of incoming information.

Tina Chambers was also sworn in Monday as Chief of Communications. Chambers says that the best way for members of the community to be helpful to these new operators is to make sure that any calls made the Fire Department clearly state the location of the emergency.

