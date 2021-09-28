Police alert campus about man who has been approaching students

CNN - regional

By KAITLYN NAPLES

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — The Southern Connecticut State University police department is alerting the community about a man who has been approaching students.

Police said the man, described as being between 20 and 30 years old, has been approaching students in passing and making inappropriate comments and contact.

In each instance, police said the man has initiated conversation by asking for directions.

He’s described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has been seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and is riding a lime green bike with white tape wrapped around it.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes to have seen this person on campus is asked to contact Southern police at 203-392-5375.

