Girls Inc. to host free weekend program to empower teen girls

CNN - regional

By Iyani Hughes

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It is time to “G.L.O.W. Up” up at the Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta’s weekend program to empower teenage girls this weekend.

The Marietta-based nonprofit organization is debuting a free weekend program called G.L.O.W. (Girls Leading Our World) for teen girls, featuring monthly themed workshops and field trips.

The first workshop, which is focused on self-care, is at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Girls Inc. center in Marietta.

G.L.O.W. is free and open to all girls in 7th-10th grade in metro Atlanta.

The program aims to develop positive self-esteem, enhance academic growth and independence, and encourage girls to support each other. Through workshops with prominent guest speakers and local professionals, girls will have the opportunity to explore important topics like feminine care, mental health, college readiness, and philanthropy.

Participants will also be exposed to educational field trips.

Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta CEO Tiffany Collie-Bailey said:

With the past year we’ve had, G.L.O.W. is all about making sure our girls have a safe space to shine bright, where no topic is taboo, and they know they’re not alone. We are excited to bring them together in our pro-girl environment and show them that they can be anything they want to be. We’ll support them through our research-based programming and empower them to lift each other up. Plus, we know it’s going be a lot of fun.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.