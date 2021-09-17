North Texas high school mourns deaths of 2 brothers killed in crash

CNN - regional

By Nicole Nielsen

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Thursday was a somber day at Boswell High School.

Two brothers, both students, were killed on Bailey Boswell Road Wednesday, Sept. 15 about 4:30 p.m., when police say, they lost control of their car and were killed in a wreck.

The car crash killed senior Isaiah Lopez, and freshman Elijah Lopez.

Today flowers were left on the side of the road, where it occurred.

“Great family, great mother. Those boys were her life,” said Boswell High School parent Anita Tenorio. “Saturday she was just gloating about them, saying they were both in high school together. It just hurts. Our community is hurting for sure.”

Boswell’s principal said in a letter to parents they know their campus is hurting and that the “loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer.”

On Thursday crisis counselors were on campus to provide emotional support to students and staff.

Last night, a vigil was held on the baseball field, where both boys had plans to play this season.

“The coaches turned on the baseball field lights last night, and we all got to come together and it’s a somber day. I dropped my son off today, and everyone wore blue,” Tenorio said.

Parents who live nearby say car wrecks in the area are frequent, but the deaths are heartbreaking.

“I wasn’t surprised, but this is just so sad that it was so bad. It’s like every week there’s always like an accident,” said parent May Corbetas.

CBS 11 pulled records from TxDOT That show since 2016, there have been 293 crashes on the section of road between the middle and high school, including 20 right at the same spot as Wednesday’s crash.

It’s a stark reminder of how dangerous the road can be, and how fragile life is.

“They are everybody’s boys. They are. A huge community is behind them,” Tenorio said.

