Salvation Army to kick off ‘Red Kettle Season’

By ROB POLANSKY

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Season” kicked off on Thursday.

The charitable organization said the initiative is its annual fundraising campaign.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he and representatives from the Salvation Army will kick it off at its Southern New England Division on Asylum Avenue in Hartford.

The event is happening at 10:30 a.m.

The organization calls Red Kettle Season a tradition is known around the world that benefits those in need in the local community.

The tradition dates back to 1891.

More information, including how people can donate online, can be found on the Salvation Army’s website here.

