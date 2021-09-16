CT to accept more than 300 Afghan refugees

CNN - regional

By ROB POLANSKY

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s governor announced that the state will be accepting hundreds of Afghan refugees.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday that as many as 310 Afghan refugees could soon be coming to Connecticut to resettle.

Lamont said his administration was informed by the White House that Connecticut will soon be asked to accept those more than 300 refugees for resettlement.

“It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state, and we will work to ensure they have everything they need from food and shelter to education and job training,” Lamont said in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ensured Connecticut that these individuals will have all been vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19.”

The Connecticut Department of Social Services will be working with another state, federal, and local government officials to provide support for the refugees.

Lamont said he’s welcoming those individuals with open arms.

He also said the evacuees have been our allies, so it’s our turn to return the favor.

The refugees fled Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal from the country last month.

