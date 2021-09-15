Mother teen stabbed on school grounds speaks up

CNN - regional

By Joe Wenzel and Cameron Taylor

SMYRNA, Tennessee (WSMV) — The mother of a Midstate teen who was stabbed on school grounds is speaking up. It happened at Rocky Fork Middle School in Smyrna before classes began on Tuesday.

“I just want to know why,” the student’s mother said.

The mother who did not want to be identified said she remembers getting a call from the Rocky Fork Middle School principal saying her son had been stabbed.

“My heart dropped. It dropped,” she said.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a student brought a knife to school and violently attacked another student, a 13-year-old boy.

Detectives said the stabbing happened before school started in the gym when other students were there and it was all over a girl.

“He’s interested in sports. He’s interested in bettering his schoolwork. Not girls, not dates, anything like that,” she said.

Paramedics treated her son and took him to Stonecrest Medical Center. He’s now at home recovering after she said the knife went into his back twice.

She credits her son’s backpack for saving his life.

“If that backpack wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would still have my son right now,” she said.

“I commend our school staff for springing into action and using their training to resolve this situation quickly,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said in a news release.

School counselors are available to talk with students as needed.

“I’m also grateful for our first responders for coming to the school’s aid and ensuring the victim received the treatment he needed,” Spurlock said in a news release. “We never condone the use of violence, and unfortunately, these types of situations are happening too often among our young people. We need to focus on community resources for those youth who are struggling with mental health issues.”

The student accused of stabbing the 13 year old is now facing attempted first-degree murder and carrying a weapon with intent on school property charges.

They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. A hearing is now pending in Juvenile Court.

For the mom, she said she feels for the other family.

“I know it’s not easy for them because of their child. My child got stabbed, but then their child is facing severe, severe charges,” she said.

