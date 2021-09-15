Hawaii’s economy improves but food insecurity grows

CNN - regional

By Paul Drewes

HONOLULU (KITV) — As more Hawaii residents head back to work, unemployment claims have dropped in half from a year ago.

But the amount of groceries given out in island food pantries has gone up, with even more people food insecure.

Every Tuesday, dozens lined up at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church for a free hot lunch.

“I was hungry, I grabbed two plates. One was supposed to be for my friend, but I ate them both,” said Honolulu resident Robert Perez.

The hot lunch is just one of the ways food is getting to those in need.

Another is the various food pantries around the state, which give away groceries.

“I live on the streets. I am on my own, so I need them,” added Perez.

According to those who work in the food pantries, there is usually a monthly fluctuation in need: Less at the beginning, after island residents get food stamps or other assistance, then numbers increase as those funds run low.

There was hope the need would also decrease as Hawaii’s economy improved, but that was not the case.

“I really expected when tourism increased and people went back to work, our numbers would go down, but the opposite has happened.

A year ago we were giving out 3,000 bags a month now we are giving out 5,000,” said Barbara Bennett, who manages Wallyhouse behind the church.

Throughout this pandemic, providers have also seen a shift in who has come in for assistance.

“We’ve been getting more families because of the pandemic,” said Kim Houff, the Pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Honolulu. She has seen an increase over the past year of new people picking up groceries, along with more families.

“I can’t imagine the feeling someone might have, not knowing where the food is going to come from. That is why we like to pack bags for families,” added Houff.

Honolulu resident Keith Lopes has struggled to provide food for his son and the rest of his family during the pandemic, “It has been very challenging. I was used to going to work and providing. But you can still provide, thanks to these programs,” stated Lopes.

While he recently went back to work, Lopes still needs food pantries to supplement his paycheck.

“We come not too often, but whenever we need it,” added Lopes.

Groups of volunteers have been busy, as they pack up donated food or cook up hot lunches. All trying to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

“I know when I am hungry I am grumpy and I don’t feel well. If I can get food in my belly I function better. So this helps people to be good. It makes life easier for folks so they can be good,” added Bennett.

