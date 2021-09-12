‘All in this together’: Party leaders encourage Canadians to get vaccinated

CNN - regional

By Tom Yun, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Five federal party leaders set their political differences aside to record a one-minute-long video encouraging all Canadians to get vaccinated.

The video was recorded just before the English language leaders’ debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday night and released on Friday in both official languages. It featured Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and Green Leader Annamie Paul.

“We’re all in this together!” the leaders said in unison, while standing six feet apart.

The video came after Singh sent a letter to his four political rivals last Saturday asking them to “put partisanship aside to stand together and record a message.”

“I ask you, and all other party leaders to join me in telling Canadians that vaccines are safe, easy and necessary,” Singh wrote.

This video also comes at a time when vaccinations have plateaued while COVID-19 cases across the country have continued to climb amid the fourth wave and the Delta variant. As of Saturday, 77.6 per cent of eligible Canadians have been fully vaccinated.

