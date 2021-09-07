Doctor sees patients with Ivermectin poisoning in rural Missouri hospitals

CNN - regional

By Jenna Rae

ST. LOUIS (KCTV) — News 4 is learning Missourians are being hospitalized for taking a livestock drug to prevent, and in some cases cure, COVID-19.

News 4 reported on experts warning the public against taking Ivermectin in late August, when the state’s poison control center phones were ringing off the hook. Now, hospitals across the state are seeing those patients who are choosing to take the drug.

“People who are relying upon Ivermectin and remaining unvaccinated are under a tremendous false sense of security,” Dr. Steven Brown explained.

Dr. Brown is a virtual care physician with Mercy Hospital. He’s been treating COVID-19 patients in Mercy hospitals in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma for the last year and a half. He has a serious message for those who are continuing to take the livestock form of Ivermectin.

“I have seen people with Ivermectin toxicity in the emergency room from taking the animal formulation. I’ve seen people who relied on Ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died,” Brown continued.

Cases of Ivermectin toxicity are being seen in some rural Mercy hospitals across Missouri. Some feed stores in the St. Louis region have been sold out of Ivermectin. In late August, found empty shelves where the product used to sit, along with warnings from business owners that the medication wasn’t for human use. The American Association of Poison Control Centers has data showing Ivermectin poisoning cases are skyrocketing across the country. You can see in the graph below, cases increased dramatically in the last month.

“When you give an animal medicine to a human, you can see very adverse affects, serious damage to the liver, serious neurological entry,” Brown continued.

Brown says Ivermectin, at the right dose, isn’t harmful to humans. He warns there isn’t enough research on the drug when it comes to using it to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“There have been court orders to give patients Ivermectin. If it comes down to me getting a court order to get Ivermectin, I’ll be 66 next week, I’ll just retire. I’m serious, that’s wrong. I’ll walk away,” Brown continued.

Brown, and other local doctors and veterinarians that News 4 has talked to recommend consulting with your primary care physician before taking any new drug, even from over the counters.

