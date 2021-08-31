Teacher accused of mocking US flag removed from classroom

CNN - regional

By CBSLA Staff

COSTA MESA, California (KCBS, KCAL) — An Orange County teacher caused uproar in the community over comments she made on social media about the American flag.

People have been planting flags in front of Back Bay High School after an unnamed female teacher posted a video to TikTok saying that she took down the American flag from her classroom because it made her uncomfortable.

“There’s no reason for any teacher at any point, especially with the way things are in Afghanistan, to have this happen in any circumstances,” said Mike McGuire, a former educator, and veteran.

Officials said the teacher has been removed from the classroom. The Newport-Mesa Unified School District said in a statement:

We assure you that we take matters like this seriously. Showing respect for our nation’s flag is an important value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees.

