Omaha police announce lead in cold case murder investigation

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — It’s been two years since Andrea Georgeson was found shot to death in her car in Omaha. Now, for the first time, the lead detective in the case has announced a possible lead in her murder.

Detective Brandon Hahn believes Georgeson’s killer tried to rob her as she was taking a break outside her job at 108th and Mill Valley.

Police think the man on security camera video that morning may be responsible for convenience store robberies in the days that followed. Those include a Speedee Mart on Grover Street and a Kwik Shop on Galvin Road in Bellevue.

“We do believe that this individual has committed other crimes in the Omaha metro area, potentially robberies. We also believe that this individual has probably shared this information with others,” Hahn said.

It scares Andrea’s sister that her loved one’s killer is still out there.

“Like we can say goodbye to her but we can’t. It’s hard to say goodbye and close that door when you don’t know what happened and why it happened,” Aleah Rogers said.

If you know anything that might help police close this case, contact Crime Stoppers.

You never give your name when you call (402) 444-STOP, and there is a $25,000 reward for the tip that leads to Andrea’s killer.

