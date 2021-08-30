Community comes together after woman’s adaptive bike stolen

CNN - regional

By Ashton Goodell

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A thief stole a customized bicycle from a disabled woman in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

The bike owner, Maggie Gettys, said the bike was locked onto the rack on her Subaru Saturday when she went into a climbing gym at 1470 South and 400 West.

When she came out, she noticed the lock was clipped and the bike was gone. “My mind was spinning with all sorts of scenarios like, ‘How would they know how to work it?’ and ‘Who would need it?'” said Gettys.

The bicycle is an adaptive, customized bike, made especially for Gettys. It’s worth $12,000, but it isn’t something that can easily be sold.

The National Ability Center put the bike theft up on Instagram, with the aim to find the thief. “It went across the internet like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said Steph Meyer with the center. “We had coast to coast, north to south support from everybody. Lots of people enraged, just because it’s a piece of adaptive equipment and it feels a little violating to get your bike stolen.”

Gettys said the owner of the climbing gym took it upon himself to canvas the area and located the bike.

“I know he was walking around the street for hours and asking people and putting so much effort and time into finding my bike. I can’t believe someone who doesn’t even know me would do something like that,” said Gettys.

The climbing gym owner returned the bike to Gettys on Sunday.

After a few adjustments, it was back in working condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.