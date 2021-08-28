Officer gets help from former coworkers

CNN - regional

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Waverly officer who lost everything in the floods has gotten some help from his fellow brothers in blue.

Officer David Ross’s home and garage took on over five feet of water on Saturday. You could barely see his truck as the waters rose. Ross wasn’t home. He was out helping the community he serves.

“He knocked on several doors getting people away. No telling how many lives he saved,” Brad Rachford said.

For 34 years Ross has worked in law enforcement, providing help in the most critical moments. This time, he’s on the receiving end, from 2 of his former law enforcement colleagues, Brad Rachford and Michael Pate.

“He didn’t ask us to be here. We came and knocked on his door,” Rachford and Pate said. And they’ve provided not only physical help, but financial as well. Rachford’s company, Pinnacle Investment Group will foot the cost to repair the house.

“After hearing his story and knowing he was months from retirement, we wanted to step in and help somebody,” Pate said.

Ross was left speechless and grateful. “I’m not used to asking for help. I’m used to being on the other end. It’s very uncomfortable. They have helped me tremendously. I sit down every night at daughter’s house and thank God there is people in the world like him … I wouldn’t be no where near here without them today,” Ross said.

Ross and the Chief of Police, Grant Gillespie want emphasize if you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it.

