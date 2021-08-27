1 arrested after multiple fights at school in Nashville

CNN - regional

By JOE WENZEL, CHUCK MORRIS, CAMERON TAYLOR

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — McGavock High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after several fights broke out inside the school.

Students and staff were sheltered in place, and no unauthorized people were allowed on campus. MNPD said three fights happened.

“I’m afraid for my little girl. I said before I had a 20-year-old at that school, and I was afraid for her too. Now I don’t want my second daughter to experience bad things,” a mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

The mom told News4 she never got a call from the school. Still, district officials said the principal alerted parents about the lockdown.

“I did not find out until I got home from work, and my daughter told me about it,” the mom said.

Metro Police said the fight first happened in the cafeteria involving a large group of people. A school resource officer and staff member were able to break it up.

On the upper floor of the school, police said multiple students were involved in a fight. Staff and others were able to break up that fight. Staff took one person to the principal’s office, where they punched out the glass pane on a door, and the person was treated for cuts.

A third fight broke out in a stairwell involving three girls. One of the three wanted to keep fighting and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

“It was a rough video to watch, but knowing executive staff at the school and that not being reflective of how they run the school, but it seemed like an isolated incident that needed to be addressed,” John Little, a school board member said.

Little represents McGavock High School on the school board. He’s seen several of the videos.

Police and the district said school resource officers stepped in too.

“I think when you look at those videos, and you see kids laughing, and you see some kids fighting, the first thing that comes to mind as a parent is, is my child safe?” Little said.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said students involved in the fights would face disciplinary action as appropriate.

