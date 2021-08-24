WWII veteran taken on “dream flight” over Pittsburgh

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A WWII Air Force veteran was selected to take part in a “dream flight” over Pittsburgh Saturday.

97-year-old George Russell was selected for the “dream flight” in a refurbished Boeing Stearman biplane.

Russell’s flight took off from the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin Saturday afternoon.

The flight was made possible through the organization Dream Flights in partnership with the hair care company Sport Clips Haircuts.

“It’s been a wonderful time, and I really appreciate what you did for me,” Russell to the sponsors.

Dream Flights is an organization that honors military veterans and seniors with an “adventure of a lifetime.”

“They get to re-experience what they did back in their military days,” said AJ Rodriguez of Sport Clips.

This year, the focus is on World War II veterans, like George Russell.

“It means a lot for someone like myself, to be almost bedridden then get to fly like that,” Russell said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”

The flight was also the first time Russell was reunited with family members in person in more than a year and a half due to the pandemic.

