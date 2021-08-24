Man dies in bulldozer accident

CNN - regional

By Anna Muckenfuss

SHEPHERD, Michigan (WNEM) — A Shepherd man was killed in a fatal industrial accident after being caught up underneath a bulldozer.

At 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, the Shepherd Police Department responded to reports of an industrial accident at WDS Enterprises on E. Blanchard Road in Coe Township.

When police arrived, a 46-year-old Shepherd man was receiving life-saving measures from a co-worker before aid was continued by the police department, the Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was pulled under a bulldozer he had just gotten out of that went back into gear and started moving forward with no one inside. The bulldozer struck multiple semi-trailers. There were no additional injuries.

