Iconic Grand Central restaurant reopens after year-long shutdown

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WABC) — The legendary Grand Central Oyster Bar in Grand Central Terminal announced Monday that it is reopening to the public following a year-long shutdown due to COVID-19.

The beloved restaurant will reopen once again on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The historic seafood restaurant suspended operations for 11 months on Oct. 12 due to a lack of business and foot traffic amid the pandemic.

The landmark restaurant had briefly reopened for only nine days last September 30-October 9 after a previous closure of nearly seven-months had halted operations due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by New York State.

The 108-year-old New York institution has thrived on business driven by both tourists and the foot traffic of New Yorkers commuting through Grand Central Terminal, thus the second closure was based on severely limited business from the impact of the pandemic on New York City.

In all, the Oyster Bar has been shuddered for virtually 17 months and is now trying for a comeback of the ages.

In a joint statement president Janet Poccia, executive chef Sandy Ingber, and vice president Mohammed Lawal said:

“It has been almost a year and a half of challenging times for the Grand Central Oyster Bar. We relish the opportunity to be of service again, and fill our customers’ hearts, and ours, with joy, and do what we do best – offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world. We hope to come back stronger than ever, and with an even bigger desire to serve you.”

The Oyster Bar will operate Mondays through Fridays with full capacity indoor seating, and bar and counter service, while practicing social distancing seating (tables six feet apart), and a full but more limited menu featuring seafood favorites. The Oyster Bar will also offer both “to go” meals for pickup, and delivery service within a five-block radius.

Safety measures that will be in place include sanitizing surfaces following every meal service, sealed and wrapped utensils, daily deep-cleaning of common areas, contactless menu and payment availability, and requiring employees and customers to wear masks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.