Community puts on birthday parade to celebrate Oklahoma woman’s 112th birthday

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Guthrie community gathered this weekend to wish Ethel Bowens a very special happy birthday.

Bowens turns 112 this week. Ahead of her big day, Bowens’ family and community members put together a birthday parade to celebrate her.

Bowens was born Aug. 26, 1909, and she became the oldest woman in Oklahoma when she celebrated her 110th birthday in 2019.

Bowens was married for 65 years. She has six children and more than 50 grandchildren.

Last year, Bowens and her family couldn’t celebrate her 111th birthday together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They could only wave through a window at a nursing home.

Although no physical contact was allowed last year, Bowens’ family said they sang “Happy birthday” to her and brought her gifts and cupcakes.

