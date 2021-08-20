Alabama firm selected to manage construction of new Downtown Mobile airport

CNN - regional

By WEB STAFF

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The Mobile Airport Authority picked an Alabama firm to manage the construction of a new airport at Brookley Field.

Out of the five qualified bids, the airport board selected Hoar Program Management to oversee the project.

Mobile is looking to move all commercial air service from the Mobile Regional Airport to the new downtown airport by the summer of 2024.

“Moving the commercial airport downtown is one of the most transformational opportunities we have for the City of Mobile. For Mobilians, this means something we’ve talked about for years is no longer a dream and no longer theoretical,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Along with the new international airport terminal, the project includes relocating some businesses currently at Brookley, expanding the runway aprons, and other infrastructure upgrades.

