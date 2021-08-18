Dog rescued after chewing off its own leg

CNN - regional

By James Felton, Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan was dog left for dead, tied up in deplorable conditions with no food, water or shelter. The animal was forced to chew off its own leg to free itself from a pile of wood that fell onto it and trapped it.

“It was sitting there and one leg was tied up, there was no second leg,” said Daryl Herington, who found the dog.

Herington was working in Saginaw Monday when he found this dog. The canine was in a backyard left alone. The animal was entangled and unable to free itself. It appears the dog even chewed off her own leg in a failed attempt to get loose.

Herington, who just rescued this dog named Doc a week and a half ago, said what he saw Monday makes him angry.

“It’s a creature. It’s a living animal. Oh my god how can you put an animal in that situation!” Herington said.

TV5 spoke with Bonnie Kanicki, the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, to get an update on the dog.

“She’s doing very well. We did get her immediate urgent medical vet medical care yesterday and she is doing very well,” Kanicki said.

Kanicki said law enforcement and animal control officers took quick action once they learned about the trapped dog.

“The dog was in urgent vet medical care within about 45 minutes once the officers got the call. Once they left the building and seized the animal and got the dog under care it was within an hour. That’s pretty remarkable,” Kanicki said.

Herington took pictures of the dog that made the rounds on social media. As users tried to get the dog much needed help. But Kanicki said her staff doesn’t usually have time to monitor social media or check emails.

“The response may have been delayed by Facebooking or people e-mailing. The correct response in an emergency situation with an animal in peril is to call 911,” Kanicki said.

Since the dog is part of a potential criminal case, TV5 cameras were not allowed to get video of her. But Kanicki wants to reassure everyone the dog is doing well.

As for Herington, he can’t understand how anyone could do this to man’s best friend.

“The dog is the noblest beast god ever created. He created him for man. He created him for you. How can you do this to that creature,” Herington said.

