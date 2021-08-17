Video shows cops save choking baby

CNN - regional

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Three members of the NYPD came to the rescue of a baby who started choking on a Brooklyn street.

It happened as 5-month-old Zayn Echevarria was out with parents on Willoughby and Duffield Streets. Suddenly, Zayn started choking.

Fortunately, a detective and two officers were nearby and immediately gave the baby CPR.

His parents thanked them for stepping in to save their child’s life.

“We are super grateful that we ran into you guys,” said Zayn’s father Sean Echevarria.

“We had watched CPR training videos before but in that moment your mind goes blank and it really requires the right level of calmness to properly react,” said Raina Enand.

The NYPD says officers learn CPR for moments like this.

Zayn’s parents say all parents should have a plan for how to react in emergencies.

