40-year-old murder case solved in Monterey County

By Jackson Kesecker

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KSBW) — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office solved a 40-year-old murder case involving the 1981 murder of a 30-year-old Central Coast woman.

On Oct. 15, 1981, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office went to Sonia Carmen Herok Stone’s home in the Carmel Point area of Monterey County. She had been murdered.

Stone was a single mother, living alone with her young daughter. She worked for the Levi Strauss Company at the time of her death.

The Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Michael Scott Glazebrook, who was 25 years old at the time and Stone’s neighbor. The case went to trial in 1983 and resulted in a hung jury. As a result, The District Attorney’s Office decided not to retry the case.

In 2020, detectives at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux re-examined the Stone case. They discovered that there were several pieces of evidence in the case file that could be tested using modern DNA technology. The items were sent to the Department of Justice DNA lab for testing. Detectives also got a search warrant for a new sample of Glazebrook’s DNA. They said they were able to obtain a new DNA profile easily because Glazebrook still lives and works in Monterey County.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office was informed that evidence from the Stone crime scene was a match to Glazebrook’s DNA profile.

On Saturday night, detectives conducted surveillance at Glazebrook’s residence in the City of Seaside. At about 8 p.m., he drove away from his home. Glazebrook was stopped and taken into custody without incident. The now 65-year-old suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail on a warrant for murder and his bail was set at $1 million. In honor of Stone, all Detectives wore Levi’s jeans during the operation to arrest Glazebrook.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about the Stone case or Michael Glazebrook is asked to call Detective Arras Wilson at 831-755-7203 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.

