Tracking device helps police locate armed robber in North Carolina

By Brett Knese

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Police were able to quickly locate a man who pulled a gun on a gas station clerk thanks to a tracking device.

A suspect was arrested Monday just after 2:30 a.m. after an armed robbery at the Cruizers gas station at 2716 Guess Road.

Police found the suspect wandering a neighborhood on Nash Street just 45 minutes after the crime because the money had a tracker inside.

Officials told WRAL News that not many gas stations are equipped with tracking devices but this one happened to be and it helped them out entirely.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are looking for the gun the suspect used to rob the store.

