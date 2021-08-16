Police investigate homicide in downtown Las Vegas

CNN - regional

By Kristen DeSilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in downtown Sunday evening.

Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

At the scene, Spencer said police were called about a man possibly hit by a car who was laying on the roadway along Charleston Boulevard. When patrol arrived, they said the man, described only as Black and in his late 20s or early 30s, had a stab wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Spencer said prior to his death, a group of men were in a fight on 11th Street about 30 yards north of Charleston Boulevard. During the fight, an unknown man stabbed the victim, who then ran from the scene and collapsed on Charleston Boulevard.

Police on Sunday night were still working to identify the suspects, including the man who stabbed the victim. It was not immediately known if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information was urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police or CrimeStoppers.

