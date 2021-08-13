Lightning strikes are likely the cause of 2 house fires

CNN - regional

By Chris Oberholtz

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — Two house fires within an hour of each other were both likely caused by lightning strikes, firefighters say.

The first fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews from Overland Park, Leawood and Johnson County Fire District No. 2 were called to a house in the 166th block of Rosewood. First units on the scene reported flames visible from a vent on the first floor of a two-story, single family home.

It took crews just about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire which was contained to a small area in a family room and basement stairway.

Investigators believe lightning traveled through and ignited a flexible natural gas line next to a cold air return vent. No injuries are reported and the family of four was able to reoccupy their home.

While crews were still on that fire scene, another house fire call came out for a home in the 115th block of Foster.

Crews had been called to investigate a smoke oder and upon arrival found fire in the attic of a two-story, single family home. Additional firefighters from Leawood and Lenexa were called to assist. Two people made it out of the home safely with their dogs. Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire investigators believe lightning struck a roof vent and ignited insulation in the home’s attic. Damage was significant enough that the residents were not able to reoccupy the home and will stay with family.

