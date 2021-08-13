Dog owner devastated after neighbor fatally shot his dog

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAYNE, Illinois (WBBM) — A devastated dog owner in Kane County said Thursday that his neighbor shot and killed one of his beloved pets.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday was going over security video showing the man’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne.

When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive.

“I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” said dog owner Joe Petit. “The fact that he says that my dog was attacking him and he feared for his life is a lie. You can see it in the video.”

The neighbor who shot the dog happens to be the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps. She said the dogs – which she said were of the Argentino Dogo breed – entered their front yard and attacked and bit her husband in June.

“Obviously, this is a very tragic event and one all wish did not occur,” Phipps said in a statement. “It is regrettable that in this feeding frenzy of social media that a rush to judgement is more important than allowing the investigation to be completed.”

Phipps said her husband is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department says they will review their findings with the county State’s Attorney.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.