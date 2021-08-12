Student climbs on second-story ledge, falls

CNN - regional

By Curt Yeomans

ATLANTA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — An Archer High School student was taken to the hospital after falling from a ledge at the school on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents.

Principal Ken Johnson said the student climbed onto a second-story ledge at the school and was sitting on it before the pupil fell onto a sidewalk below. The incident happened in front of other students at the school.

“Our school’s trained first responders reacted quickly to provide aid to the student until paramedics arrived,” Johnson said in the letter. “The student, whose family was notified, was conscious when transported to the hospital. As this occurred during class time, there were approximately five students in a nearby classroom who saw the student on the sidewalk after falling.”

The letter does not specify why the student was sitting on the ledge, and a district spokesman said he did not have additional information about what happened beyond what was in the letter.

The letter does not specify the extent of the student’s injuries.

Johnson said the students who saw the pupil fall have been given opportunities to speak with counselors at the school, and their families have also been contacted. The principal told parents he wanted to explain to them what happened because he expected rumors were already circulating about the incident.

“I know you join me in wishing this student a full recovery,” Johnson said.

