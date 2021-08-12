Deputies: Man tried to break into business using BBQ tongues

CNN - regional

By Olivia Hyde

Click here for updates on this story

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — A man was caught on surveillance attempting to break into a Lehigh Acres business using barbecue tongs Monday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a burglary at the Master Traffic School on 8th Street around 10:30 a.m.

A man told deputies a window was damaged, two cameras were missing, and multiple computers, printers, and a television had been thrown to the floor.

An incident report states, a bottle of Fabuloso cleaning product had also been dumped on the electronics and desk.

A review of the surveillance footage showed the suspect trying to get into the business around 1:20 a.m. through the rear door using a set of barbecue tongs, deputies said. He was also seen ripping down the two cameras worth $200 from the front ceiling.

The tongs were later found on an air conditioner unit behind the business.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect but have not yet released further details.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.