Child recovers after life-threatening battle

CNN - regional

By Emily Tencer

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — KETV Newswatch 7 first introduced you to seven-year-old Aydien Weil back in January.

He sat on the couch with his family just days after his release from Children’s Hospital. He was tired, lethargic and not his normal self.

“Seeing him all tired and stuff like that, it was really hard,” said his mother, Destinee Weil. “It wasn’t Aydien.”

Seven months later, Aydien can be seen running around his living room playing with his siblings and Minecraft toys. The boy is full of energy and fully recovered.

“He came back really fast,” said his father, Keegan Weil.

Back in January, Aydien was diagnosed with MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19.

His parents said Aydien spent eight days on life support with his heart operating at 34%.He had a rash all over his body, needed blood transfusions and was on a ventilator. The condition caused two brain abnormalities and two heart murmurs.

“His organs and stuff were failing,” said Destinee Weil. “He had heart murmurs and brain damage.”

After eight appointments, the Weils said it took months for Aydien to bounce back. Even after his recovery, they still had to be careful.

“He finally just got the clear of being able to go places with a mask on the end of July,” said Destinee Weil.

With the delta variant spreading, the Weils said they’re not taking any chances with COVID.

“That’s the whole reason we went and got our shots,” said Destinee Weil. “Because I’m like, I don’t want it again. I don’t want to bring it home to my kids. I don’t want my kids to get it. I don’t want him to get MIS-C. Him. Her. I mean, it could be anybody.”

Aydien will start second grade at Omaha Public Schools next week. His parents are relieved masks are mandatory for everyone.

“Just because you have a mask on, if everybody else doesn’t have a mask on, it’s still not protecting you,” said Destinee Weil. “I’m really glad to see him back to where he is.”

“I feel good,” said Aydien. “And I’m not going to get it again.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.