Nashville fencing instructor arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor

By ALEX HEIDER

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested the owner and head coach of the Music City Fencing Club on Monday after he was accused of inducing sexual activity with a minor.

Robert Piraino, 37, is accused of paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos, including one video where the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” at his request.

The victim told police that Piraino had her take pictures of her feet with his phone. She also said he asked for a pair of her socks, and sent her messages of him having sex with other women.

Piraino was arrested at the Lebanon Pike fencing club Monday. Police executed search warrants at the club and Piraino’s home on Church Street, taking electronics and cell phones.

Piraino is facing two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor and is currently being held on $150,000 bond.

Metro Police are asking parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at the Music City Fencing Club to talk with their kids and report any concerns to MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417. Detective Brian Zullo is leading this investigation.

