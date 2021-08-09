Popular dog’s seizures ‘seem to be gone’

CNN - regional

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Some good news for those following the story of Ethan the dog.

The little survivor has been through a lot in his short life. He was first abandoned earlier this year in the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot in Louisville, emaciated and near death.

He’s made great strides since then, but last month, his adoptive family shared that he had suffered a setback.

In mid-July, they said he had been having daily seizures. Veterinarians said it was likely caused by his starvation and trauma before he was rescued.

Less than a month later, the family posted that Ethan’s seizures seem to be gone for now and he’s doing “amazingly well.”

Another post over the weekend said he got to do fun stuff again that he hasn’t been able to do in awhile, like going to a brewery and a dog bar.

“Once again thank you to everyone for your fantastic, unbelievable support of Ethan. He is such an amazing creature. I feel very blessed to be in his life!! You all are the best!! Thank you!!” his family wrote on Ethan’s Facebook page.

