Family on edge after bears break into home

By Sharon Johnson, Andrew Masse

AVON, Connecticut (WFSB) — An Avon man was shocked to find two uninvited guests in his home Saturday afternoon.

The burglars damaged his property and cleared out his cabinets, but it wasn’t a typical home invasion.

“Now I’ve got to make sure everything is locked up. We had to put a new alarm system overnight just to make sure he doesn’t come through our door while we’re sleeping,” Dustin Puhlaski of Avon tells us.

Dustin and his family are on the defense after they came face-to-face with two unlikely thieves Saturday afternoon.

He came home around three to their home on Verville Road and found two bears breaking in.

“Come home to cook some dinner and noticed my backdoor is open, and took a closer look and there was a bear right in my kitchen staring right at me,” Puhlaski explained.

This 300-pound bear and its partner blew through Puhlaski’s back door and smashed through his living room window.

The four legged fiends rummaged through his cabinets, ate his daughters cupcakes, and candy and left a mess at his home.

Puhlahski says this is the first time he’s had an encounter like this.

“They definitely come around close, but never inside the house,” Puhlaski noted.

No one was hurt.

Puhlaski called the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to investigate. Puhlaski says officers told him the bears aren’t tagged, which is odd for a bear of that size.

To keep bears away from your home, DEEP suggests eliminating food attractants by putting garabge cans inside a garage or shed and adding ammonia.

Also, remove birdfeeders and food from March through November, don’t feed bears, and don’t approach them or try to get closer if you do come across one.

Puhlaski says DEEP tells him the bears will likely be back, so he’s ready to defend himself.

“We’ve got four kids inside the house. We have a lot to look after,” Puhlaski added.

