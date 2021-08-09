Cops seek multiple suspects after rash of car break-ins

CNN - regional

By KTV Staff

NORTH PLAINS, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for multiple suspects in over 20 crime reports early on Saturday in North Plains.

WCSO said just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, it received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 30200 block of Northwest Stewart Lane. It later received a report of another stolen vehicle in the 28800 block of Northwest Kennon Street.

Deputies continued to get multiple calls throughout the day of vehicle break-ins. Many had things taken from their cars. The sheriff’s office said there are currently 21 known victims. Deputies believe there are more victims who haven’t made a report yet.

Monica Penaloza had her car stolen in the spree of thefts. Surveillance video from across the street shows her garage door opening and then suspects going inside her house.

“The nerve you have,” Penaloza said. “My car had car seats in them. You don’t see I have children? It’s just awful. Like no heart.”

She said she accidentally left her car unlocked after cleaning it out. That’s how the suspects got her garage door opener. While they were in the house, they stole her purse, a Nintendo Switch, the car keys and some other things.

“We didn’t hear anything,” Penaloza said. “Our neighborhood – we never have anything like this.”

Marissa Taylor described how someone she knows was a victim.

“Our housemate did have his car broken into and they took his debit card and they tried to make a couple transactions at a couple different stores,” she said.

Penaloza said the neighbors are keeping an eye out for each other and it’s a reminder to always lock your door.

“I guess the one time you let your guard down something can happen like this,” she said.

During the ongoing investigation, deputies collected forensic evidence and video surveillance footage from multiple crime scenes. They said a group of suspects went through several neighborhoods trying car doors and entering cars.

The sheriff’s office is asking North Plains residents to check their home security cameras for relevant video footage between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to always lock their cars and to never store valuables inside vehicles.

