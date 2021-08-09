Barrage of bullets sends 3 young men to hospital

CNN - regional

By Howard Monroe

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A barrage of bullets in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood sent three young people to the hospital. Police say a 19-year-old man and two 20-year-old men were all struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Over 60 evidence markers now line 13th Street, between Pine and Lombard Streets. Several cars were also hit by flying bullets.

“I was lying in bed and I heard, ‘boom, boom, boom’ and it was a lot, and it was loud,” Cinda Curran, who lives nearby said.

Curran was jolted out of bed Sunday night as gunfire erupted in Center City.

“It’s not normal but it’s very shocking, and just a week ago there was something a couple blocks the other way,” Curran said. “It’s concerning.”

It’s not clear what lead up to the shooting, but afterward, police say a man boarded a SEPTA bus and went across town to 23rd and Lombard Streets in Graduate Hospital. He had been shot in the leg.

Police believe two more victims walked four blocks from the scene of the shooting to Jefferson Hospital.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary, it really is,” resident Michael Monte said. “You know, I’m supposed to call this space my home, it’s where I sleep, where my family sleeps. I am a gun owner myself and in that situation, you can’t do anything but hide, run, and, you know, it’s scary. It is.”

Monte’s house was hit twice by the gunfire. He wasn’t home at the time, but his mother and sister were outside when the shooting happened. But they were not injured.

“The fact that it happened on this street, in this area in the heart of the city is unbelievable,” Monte said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but it’s possible there was a party going on.

There are multiple pairs of shoes on the street.

