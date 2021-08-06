Former Duck runner returns from Tokyo with bronze medal

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One day you’re winning a bronze medal at your first Olympic competition in Tokyo, two days later, you’re being interviewed by local television crews next to a closed coffee stand at PDX.

Duck alum Raevyn Rogers had some extra carry on for the jetlag flight home to Oregon where the track start will forever be an Olympic 800 meter bronze medalist after running a personal best in Japan on Tuesday.

“I really forced myself to kind of get the full experience by wearing it out in public and it’s just been a graceful, enjoyable, response from people and it just makes me feel even better about getting to the position I am at,” Rogers said.

Smiling under the mask from Japan and back to the states, Rogers, a three-time NCAA 800-meter champ from Houston, Texas medaled on her mom’s birthday. A wish come true for mother and daughter.

“I am the type of person that is like, oh, you know, if you know, you know…but my mom was like, no, you need to wear it,” said Rogers.

After training in Philadelphia, Raevyn’s nest is in the Rose City and her heart will always be in Eugene.

“I am just happy to just be a part of so many Olympians that have gone through Oregon. I feel like everyone kind of already knows that Oregon is a very track dominate school but to just continue to add to the legacy that I left here and really make them proud, it just makes me that much more kind of feel like I have done my part,” said Rogers on her accomplishment.

