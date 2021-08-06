Attorney’s say police lied in report of K9 officer attack that injured man

CNN - regional

By Tori Cooper

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — New police body camera video that may be difficult to watch, shows Alpharetta Police officers using a K-9 during a non-violent mental health call.

Attorney’s for the man in this video claim Alpharetta Police Officers lied in their police report and unnecessarily used the K-9.

However, authorities say otherwise, Alpharetta Police released a statement to the media Thursday said after reviewing all of the videos and 911 calls the department determined the officers did not violate the use of force policy and will remain on duty.

Moya’s attorneys said the videos clearly show officers using unnecessary use of force.

“The video speaks for itself. The dog was mulling him,” Travis Moya’s attorney Justin Miller said.

Last Sunday Alpharetta Police said they responded to Moya’s home in Alpharetta after Moya’s step son and wife called 911.

“There’s a situation at my house my stepfather is acting all wild and crazy and growling and punching stuff like around the house,” Moya’s step son told the dispatcher.

“We need an ambulance; we don’t need the police we need the ambulance. I don’t want him to see police and get alarmed or anything.” Moya’s wife told the dispatcher.

Despite calls for medical personnel, moments later video shows Alpharetta Police Officers arriving.

“We’re just here to make sure everything is ok,” one officer said while stepping out of the car.

In the police report officers said Moya, who is now facing felony obstruction charges, took off his sweat jacket while balling up both of his fists and appeared very agitated.

However, new body camera video shows Moya putting on his jacket and trying to walk inside his house peacefully.

Seconds later video shows the dog barking erratically at Moya.

Police said Moya was resisting arrest and attempting to get away, but video shows he had three officers on his back before he was tackled to the ground where they attempted to handcuff him.

“The officer waited three seconds and deployed the K-9,” Moya’s Attorney Chris Stewart said.

Video shows the K-9 still biting Moya while both of his hands are behind his back.

“He’s on two different antibiotics for how severe the infections are because of all the bacteria that was on this k-9’s teeth, he’s in mental health counselling, he’s in therapy and he is seeing an orthopedic because of the damage to the shoulder,” Moya’s Attorney Madeleine Simmons said.

“He was not committing disorderly conduct he was not actively resisting,” Moya’s Attorney Justin Miller said.

However, Alpharetta Police said Moya was resisting and officers followed the department use of force policy.

The Fulton County DA says they are now reviewing the video as well.

Moya’s attorneys said they want to see disciplinary action and charges against all of the officers that were there. They said they also want to see the DOJ step in, and they are filing a civil lawsuit against the city and the police department.

