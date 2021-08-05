Man safely escapes fire with his dog, home is destroyed

CNN - regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after an early morning fire destroyed a Black Mountain home Thursday.

Responders on the scene told News 13 the fire call came in at around 5 a.m. for a home off Old Fort Road Thursday morning, August 5.

Flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived.

Officials believe the fire started in the front living room area of the home before spreading, completely destroying the home.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the homeowner.

The resident of the home, a disable male, and his dog were able to safely escape.

Seven agencies responded to the fire.

