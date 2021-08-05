Charges filed after man is accused of throwing dog inside kennel into Missouri River

CNN - regional

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) — A Leavenworth man is charged with cruelty to animals after witnesses say he threw a dog inside of a kennel into the Missouri River at the Riverfront Park in Leavenworth.

Police say a Good Samaritan jumped into the Missouri River to rescue the dog named Zoey.

Witnesses say they noticed the man speeding down a boat ramp. When they looked to see what he was doing, they saw him throw something into the river around 3:30 p.m. on July 31.At first, they thought he was littering, but then bystanders realized he threw a dog into the water.

“We’ve been around a while and we’ve seen a few things. This just appeared to be very, very cruel and very terrible circumstances,” Leavenworth Chief of Police Patrick Kitchens said. “The river can be very dangerous.”

The Good Samaritan quickly rescued the dog before police arrived.

“If he happens to be out there, please give us a call,” Kitchens said. “We’d like to talk to him about what he witnessed and certainly everybody would want to express their appreciation for him.”

A second dog, a small chihuahua, managed to escape.

“It had been running in the park for a couple of days,” Kitchens said. “Fortunately, our animal control staff was able to finally recover it after a couple of days. There was also a third dog that was located at the suspect’s relative’s house.”

All three of the dogs have been reunited with their owner.

“There appears to be some level of a domestic violence element to it,” Kitchens said. “The owner of the dog and the suspect have a previous relationship with each other and that appeared to be some of the motive that we’re evaluating as part of the circumstances.”

A witness who called 911 provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which helped police make an arrest.

Davion Arnell Simpson is charged with cruelty to animals which is a nonperson felony.

“He made an appearance in court today,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “The judge ordered a $20,000 bond. In regard to bonds, everyone gets a bond unless it’s a capital offense.”

Witnesses say they are thankful for the man who stepped up to help.

“You know that’s what we need,” Kitchens said. “More of that in the world, where people are just helping each other out.”

Police are hopeful the Good Samaritan will contact the Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.