Bicyclist carrying 12 pack of beer seriously injured in crash with SUV in KC

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A bicyclist holding a 12 pack of Corona beer was hospitalized Monday night from injuries suffered when he blew through a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle at an east side intersection.

Police and an ambulance responded at 8:03 p.m. to 52nd Street and The Paseo in reference to a crash involving a bicycle. Police said a man riding a silver Fuji 10-speed bike was traveling west in the eastbound lane of 52nd Street, when he rode through a stop sign and was hit by a Chevy Suburban going southbound on The Paseo.

“The driver of the Chevy did not see the bicycle until the rider’s head hit his windshield,” according to an incident report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The SUV’s driver stopped immediately, and responding crews transported the bicyclist to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The SUV’s driver was uninjured. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was carrying a 12 pack of Corona glass bottle beer, police said.

