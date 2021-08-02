Two men taken to hospital after truck hits train

CNN - regional

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — First responders were on the scene within minutes on Sunday after a pickup truck hit a train.

It happened on New Bay Bridge Road near Interstate 165 in Mobile.

Two men in the truck were taken to the hospital after the accident.

Ambria Harrison witnessed the crash and said the man in the passenger seat appeared to have a seizure.

“The train was coming by… they were speeding real fast and didn’t stop and just hit it… went up and they were seizing… I was in shock… it shook me,” she said.

The train kept going and was not at the crash scene. The engineer likely didn’t even know there was an incident. Harrison said the truck hit the last car in the line.

“The lights were going… I guess they didn’t pay attention to the lights. And they didn’t see all of the cars stopped… it was like four or five cars stopped,” Harrison said.

The two men were taken away by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

