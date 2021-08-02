Rep. Ilhan Omar introduces bills that aim for guaranteed income

CNN - regional

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced two bills Friday that are intended to create a grant program to fund local income pilots, a national guaranteed income program, and to establish a new economic model that measures well-being.

Omar formally introduced the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act.

“Poverty is a policy choice. For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare,” said Omar. “The pandemic has laid bare these inequalities. We as a nation have the ability to make sure everyone has their basic needs like food, housing and healthcare met.”

The SUPPORT Act will focus on the guaranteed income program of up to $1,200 per month for adults, and $600 for kids, following pilot programs across the nation. The GPI Act will provide an alternative economic metric to supplement GDP calculations and revamp economic policies by including socio-economic and environmental factors.

The GPI Act is cosponsored by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Dwight Evans, Pramila Jayapal, and Marie Newman. The SUPPORT Act is cosponsored by the same group with the addition of Pramila Jayapal.

