Garth Brooks concert postponed due to severe weather sweeping the mid-state

By MARSHALL BENSON, BLAKE SUMMERS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Severe thunderstorm warnings caused the Garth Brooks concert to be put on a weather delay Saturday night, leaving thousands stranded in the stadium in sheltered areas waiting out the storms.

While most concert-goers huddled anywhere they could to keep dry, some took the opportunity to play in the rain or simply walk to their cars after leaving the stadium.

Nissan stadium took to Twitter following the flurry of severe weather and announced that the Garth Brooks concert is postponed due to poor weather conditions.

After collaborating with our vendors and local officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium. Unfortunately we were unable to secure adequate safety personnel and provide our standard of fan experience in order to move forward with the concert on Sunday evening. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled date in the near future.

Tickets and parking will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information on ticket options will be provided in the very near future.

