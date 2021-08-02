Drowning victim recovered from Geneva Lake off Big Foot Beach

CNN - regional

By CBS 58 Newsroom

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WDJT) — Updated: 10:12 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) — The body of the victim who drowned in Geneva Lake, off Big Foot Beach, has recovered Monday morning, Aug. 2.

All recovery efforts are complete.

Updated: 7:58 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Recovery efforts are underway on Geneva Lake Monday morning, Aug. 2, after officials responded to a possible drowning at Big Foot Beach Sunday evening.

Geneva Lake Police posted to Facebook Monday morning, recovery efforts resumed at 7:15 a.m.

Published: 2:54 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Geneva Lake Police and the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department responded for a possible drowning at Big Foot Beach around 7 p.m., Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies were called in to search the area for the victim.

According to Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, crews are on-scene overnight, and search efforts will continue in the daylight.

