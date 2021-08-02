Dragon Con announces new Covid-19 measures; no spectators allowed at parade

CNN - regional

By NAHIMA SHAFFER

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — After announcing Dragon Con would be back in person this year, event officials are now implementing new Covid-19 safety protocols.

Attendees will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the convention, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, there will be no spectators allowed along the parade route, only badge holders will be allowed to watch in person.

“We know it will be strange to have the Dragon Con Parade without thousands of kids lining the sidewalks, but the past two years have seen a lot of sensible-yet-disappointing decisions that prioritize public health over sentiment,” said Rachel Reeves, convention co-chair.

In some years, the parade has attracted as many as 75,000 spectators. This time around it will be broadcasted online for fans to watch at home.

Other new safety measures will include reduced capacity inside the convention venue and fewer memberships available for sale.

There will be no Saturday-only membership badges for the convention’s most popular day. Instead, badges will only be available for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Fans can also purchase a Dragon Con Goes Virtual membership, which gives them included access to the parade stream.

Overall, event officials anticipate this year’s attendance will be around 42,500 fans, about half of the attendance two years ago.

Dragon Con 2021 runs from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 6. More information here.

